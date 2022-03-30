The Tragic Reason Bruce Willis Is Retiring From Acting

In the most recent chapter of his decades-long career, Bruce Willis has become well known for what some might call an incredibly prolific output, churning out more films in a year than some movie stars do in an entire decade. Just as an illustration, his IMDb page at the time of writing lists a total of seven projects either in various stages of production, and all are currently slated for release in 2022. This, it seems, has been a trend for Willis, who has spent the last decade of his career slowly increasing his project output. 2021 also saw the release of eight Willis features, while 2020 saw four movies make their way to audiences — technically five, if you count his "DieHard is Back" commercial for DieHard batteries, which saw him reprising his famous John McClane character from the "Die Hard" films one last time.

That prodigious work rate might make it seem like retirement would be the last thing on his agenda, but unfortunately, for his many fans, it seems his incredible career in the movie business is now coming to an end. The news about what's next for Willis comes directly from the actor's family, with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and the rest of his blended family taking to social media to announce the reason for the A-lister's unexpected retirement and the circumstances surrounding the end of his work in film.

While it might not necessarily be happy news for fans of Willis, it's as good an occasion as any to take the time to celebrate the actor's accomplishments over the course of his one-of-a-kind career in both movies and television.