Blue Bloods' Len Cariou On Tom Selleck And Filming Reagan Family Dinners – Exclusive Interview

First things first, are you concerned that CBS hasn't announced Season 13 yet or are we okay with that?

We're okay with it. It's in the works. Let me put it that way.

Excellent. Glad to hear that. Now, what's it like playing Tom Selleck's dad?

It's great fun. I'm very proud of him. He's doing an excellent job. It's not an easy job. I know because I had it. Tom is a great guy. He's our fearless leader, for sure. He's been at it all his life, in the television business. He knows all the ropes, and it's a great pleasure to be with him. He's a fine actor and we enjoy one another's company. All of us. It's a very happy company.

In real life, very few years separate you and Tom. Was that odd at first? How do you feel about that?

When the proposition came to me, my wife got the appointment on the internet from my agent and said, "This show, you're going to get this role playing Tom Selleck's father and it'll run for ten years." I laughed at her. In the first place, Tom and I ... Who's going to buy me being Tom Selleck's father? We're only about a generation apart. Lo and behold, [about] 13 years later...

Do you and Tom ever joke about the age difference?

Not really. We have, but that was way back when.

In general, any funny or memorable moments that stand out with him?

Yeah, but not that we can talk about, if you know what I mean.

How about any memorable on-set moments that you can talk about, whether it involves him or not?

There were a couple memorable ones. One I remember, when Sami Gayle [who plays Henry's great-granddaughter Nicky] and I did the duet from "Annie," which was great fun. That was [executive producer] Leonard Goldberg wanting me to sing on a show, so he got his wish.

Most recently, an episode last season, when somebody who was a great friend of mine and my DCPI died suddenly, and it seemed like there was a lot of hanky-panky going on. I didn't believe that he just died. I thought that a guy that he had put away who just got released from prison may have killed him, but they found out that he had a heart attack and that was it. That episode ended with me getting that news and I was very upset by it. That was interesting to play. I loved that the episode ended on that scene with me and Will.

Donnie and I have had some memorable ones. Pretty much everybody is a family now. It's been great fun, and it gets me out of the house, too.