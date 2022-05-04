Moon Knight Cinematographer Details Why Oscar Isaac Is An 'Amazing Collaborator' - Exclusive

Gregory Middleton told Looper in an exclusive interview that everyone on the "Moon Knight" production had to stay separated because they shot the series during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Oscar Isaac met the challenges brought about by COVID head-on and was immediately ready to get down to business.

"The thing about Oscar was the heavy lifting he had to do to figure out how to play these two characters, how to make them distinct and also be the same person and how to map this journey," Middleton said. "You shouldn't underestimate the effort involved in figuring out how to act [as] two players that are playing against each other, that all have their own unique journeys. It's twice the work. Also, you have to program someone else; in this case, his brother, Mike [Hernandez], to play that person while he's doing one performance."

Middleton said from a technical standpoint, he and Mohamed Diab would meet with Isaac for blocking to figure out whether Marc or Steven would drive the scene, and then coordinate their shooting schedule as such.

"He's an amazing collaborator and absolutely great storyteller on his own. He's thinking about the story, not just about how to make it sense for the first character," Middleton said of Isaac. "Blocking with him, that's also one of the most fun things is to figure out, 'Okay, what would Mark do here? And what would Steven do here? And how they would do that?' We start to get a feel for what each character and they say, 'Well, if this happens, then maybe we should do this shot in this technique, maybe this is motion control of the two of them together, because now, maybe Marc is driving this and Steven is chasing.'"

All six episodes of "Moon Knight," including the miniseries' finale, are streaming exclusively on Disney+.