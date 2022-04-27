Cinematographer Gregory Middleton On Moon Knight And Oscar Isaac - Exclusive Interview

With more than 60 credits that span over his 30-year career in film and television, cinematographer Gregory Middleton has shot projects in several genres, including dramas ("The Killing"), sci-fi ("Fringe"), action fantasies ("Game of Thrones"), and superhero series ("Watchmen"). His experience in the latter genre came in handy when executive-producer and director Mohamed Diab was seeking a cinematographer to realize his vision for the Marvel Studios series "Moon Knight" — but it was the complex nature of "Watchmen" that piqued the filmmaker's interest.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+, "Moon Knight" follows the harrowing path of Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine and mercenary trying to navigate dangerous circumstances as he deals with dissociative identity disorder. As such, Spector lives part of his life as Steven Grant, a nebbish, former Egyptian museum gift shop worker in London who acknowledges Marc's presence but struggles to give up his persona to Marc in urgent matters.

That's especially a problem since they serve as the avatar of Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham), the Egyptian god of the moon, giving Marc/Steven the ability to summon the suit and powers of the superhero Moon Knight — or a variation of him known as Mr. Knight. Together they need to stop the dangerous cult leader and Khonshu's former avatar, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who is looking to awaken the Egyptian god Ammit to create havoc throughout the world.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+, "Moon Knight" is made up of six chapters, with Episodes 1, 3, 5 and 6 directed by Diab and Middleton serving as the director of photography. For Episodes 2 and 4, director team Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are at the helm, with Andrew Droz Palermo taking on cinematographer duties. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Middleton recalled his collaboration with Diab and Isaac, as well as the impact previous MCU films have had on him.