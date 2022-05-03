Hayley Atwell's Red Carpet Appearance Confirms A Major Doctor Strange 2 Rumor

Hayley Atwell appeared with the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" cast on the red carpet for the premiere of the new movie in Hollywood, and that's a big reveal unto itself.

Atwell, who plays Agent Peggy Carter across several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, most recently appeared in Season 1 of the Disney+ animated series "What If...?" as a version of the character who took the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rodgers during World War II, becoming the world's first superhero, Captain Carter, in the process. Carter proves an important figure in the multiverse-exploring anthology series, as its final arc shows The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) bringing her and other characters across the multiverse — including Doctor Strange Supreme — to come together as the Guardians of the Multiverse and stop an Infinity Stones-wielding Ultron from taking control over the entire multiverse. Of course, they succeed, and Carter is returned to her universe at the end of the series.

That said, Atwell's appearance at the "Doctor Strange" world premiere finally delivers on just one of the rumors that have swirled about plot developments, character appearances, and twists that the multiverse has in store for Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). As the movie has drawn closer and closer, the Illuminati's involvement has been confirmed, and Atwell's red-carpet appearance alongside Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Olsen, Rachel McAdams, and Xochitl Gomez can help MCU fans put two and two together on another character's inclusion, too.