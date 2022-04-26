Final Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Confirms A Major Rumor

The time to enter the Multiverse of Madness is almost here, as the "Doctor Strange" sequel's premiere date inches closer and closer. The movie's trailers and marketing material make perfectly clear that fans are in for a mind-melting experience that might just rival even the wild alternate-universe antics of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

One of the biggest and most anticipated things about Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is the possibility that Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier might appear, which in turn hints at the possible involvement of Marvel mega-group Illuminati. The team's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut would be monumental news for fans, since in the comics, the members include heavyweights like the X-Men founder Xavier, and Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards.

If you think that the talk of the Illuminati's involvement in the movie has only gotten louder as of late, expect the voices to turn into screams in the immediate future. After all, the most recent trailer just outright confirmed that the Illuminati will be in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."