Final Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Confirms A Major Rumor
The time to enter the Multiverse of Madness is almost here, as the "Doctor Strange" sequel's premiere date inches closer and closer. The movie's trailers and marketing material make perfectly clear that fans are in for a mind-melting experience that might just rival even the wild alternate-universe antics of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
One of the biggest and most anticipated things about Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is the possibility that Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier might appear, which in turn hints at the possible involvement of Marvel mega-group Illuminati. The team's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut would be monumental news for fans, since in the comics, the members include heavyweights like the X-Men founder Xavier, and Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards.
If you think that the talk of the Illuminati's involvement in the movie has only gotten louder as of late, expect the voices to turn into screams in the immediate future. After all, the most recent trailer just outright confirmed that the Illuminati will be in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Illuminati confirmed, courtesy of Mordo
The new and likely final trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (via YouTube) is a 30-second clip that mostly consists of scenes that you've already seen. Mostly. At halfway point, the hype train reaches breakneck speed, as we see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in chains, facing a number of shadowy figures sitting above him in snazzy chairs. "Stephen Strange," Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) announces. "The Illuminati will see you now."
Unfortunately, the trailer doesn't offer a good look at the members of the Illuminati themselves ... apart from Mordo, of course, assuming he's one of them and not merely working for them. Still, judging by the look on Strange's face as he gazes upon them — and the fact that the trailer makes a point of hyping them up — these mysterious figures will no doubt be incredibly important.
While there's still no confirmation on what the Illuminati's lineup will be in the MCU, it's now absolutely certain that at least some version of the team will be in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." To find out more, you'll have to wait until the movie premieres on May 6.