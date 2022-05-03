Unbearable Weight Star Lily Sheen Names Her Favorite Nicolas Cage Films - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Sheen said it is "a difficult choice" trying to name one of Cage's films as her all-time favorite since she loves many of his films for a variety of reasons.

"'National Treasure' came out when I was a little kid, and I was able to grow up with him as this big-time action star," Sheen recalled. "When I became a bit more cognizant of his actual talent and how amazingly huge his body of work is, I could get into it. One of the first movies that I saw when I started really appreciating him as an actor was 'Leaving Las Vegas,' which is such a masterclass. You really can't see another performance like that."

Of Cage's more recent work, Sheen said she loves the acclaimed 2021 independent character drama "Pig."

"I talk about it all the time, but this movie, it blew my mind. It's such an achievement and he's phenomenal," Sheen said, beaming. "It's a testament to how much duality there is in his performances and in his creativity to be able to have these performances that in 'Leaving Las Vegas,' and in 'Raising Arizona,' there's so much absurdity and heightened reality and over-the-top chaos, and then he really pulls it back in 'Pig' — and does this really grounded, sensitive, emotional performance. It's incredible; you can't believe that he's the same person in all of his movies. He's really fantastic. I'm so happy ['The Unbearable Weight'] celebrates his body of work, it's incredible."

