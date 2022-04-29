Unbearable Weight's Lily Sheen On Working With Pedro Pascal And Her Dream Star Wars Role - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Sheen said that Pascal didn't give off any big star vibes when she met him on the set of "The Unbearable Weight." In fact, Sheen added, Pascal's behavior was quite the opposite of an actor on one of the most popular streaming series in the world.

"He's so humble, that's the thing. He's this amazing actor, he's the most wanted person in the world and he's so humble, he doesn't carry himself as if he is The Mandalorian," Sheen said. "He's so amazing, he was so loving and really wanting to make sure everyone on set was having a good time."

Sheen said she really loves seeing the bond develop between Cage and Pascal's characters in "The Unbearable Weight."

"The connection that [he] and Nic have in the movie, it's really special," Sheen said in admiration. "It's a celebration of male friendship and how important male friendship and creativity can be in general, in the world, and how much of a force that can be for good."

Sheen noted that Cage and Pascal "were the perfect people to carry" the vision of filmmakers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten "because they're both really genuinely good people."

"I can see them in some universe actually sitting down and dropping acid and writing a script together, I can really see it," Sheen said, laughing, alluding to a scene in the film.

As for being in a "Star Wars" project like Pascal, Sheen said she's all in if the opportunity presents itself.

"I'd be silly not to. I love those projects, they're amazing," Sheen said. "I love fantasy and that's such a huge element in those movies. I could probably do a very good Jar Jar Binks if they were interested in doing a character profile."

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is now playing in theaters.