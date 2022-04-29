Unbearable Weight's Lily Sheen On Working With Pedro Pascal And Her Dream Star Wars Role - Exclusive
Even though she grew up in a showbiz family as the daughter of actors Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, Lily Sheen admits that she's still taken aback when meeting some of the entertainment industry's biggest and brightest stars. Luckily for Sheen, she happens to be starring with two of them — Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal — in her new film, the meta-action comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."
New in theaters, Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage, a fictionalized version of the celebrated actor who is stuck in a rut career-wise and has a strained relationship with his wife, Olivia (Sharon Horgan) and daughter, Addy (Sheen). When Nick sees an opportunity for a quick $1 million to appear at the birthday party of wealthy superfan Javi Gutierrez (Pascal), he leaps at the chance, unaware that his host is actually a crime kingpin. Suddenly, when Olivia and Addy are kidnapped by some of Javi's crew, Nick needs to channel some of his famous action movie characters to save them.
While she once found herself on the same flight as Cage growing up, Sheen didn't officially meet her screen dad until she started working on "The Unbearable Weight." The film also marked Sheen's first encounter with Pascal, whose star has risen considerably in the past few years as the titular star of "The Mandalorian," and she couldn't have been more thrilled with "Star Wars" star's welcoming demeanor.
Sheen says Pascal is 'so humble'
In an exclusive interview with Looper, Sheen said that Pascal didn't give off any big star vibes when she met him on the set of "The Unbearable Weight." In fact, Sheen added, Pascal's behavior was quite the opposite of an actor on one of the most popular streaming series in the world.
"He's so humble, that's the thing. He's this amazing actor, he's the most wanted person in the world and he's so humble, he doesn't carry himself as if he is The Mandalorian," Sheen said. "He's so amazing, he was so loving and really wanting to make sure everyone on set was having a good time."
Sheen said she really loves seeing the bond develop between Cage and Pascal's characters in "The Unbearable Weight."
"The connection that [he] and Nic have in the movie, it's really special," Sheen said in admiration. "It's a celebration of male friendship and how important male friendship and creativity can be in general, in the world, and how much of a force that can be for good."
Sheen noted that Cage and Pascal "were the perfect people to carry" the vision of filmmakers Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten "because they're both really genuinely good people."
"I can see them in some universe actually sitting down and dropping acid and writing a script together, I can really see it," Sheen said, laughing, alluding to a scene in the film.
As for being in a "Star Wars" project like Pascal, Sheen said she's all in if the opportunity presents itself.
"I'd be silly not to. I love those projects, they're amazing," Sheen said. "I love fantasy and that's such a huge element in those movies. I could probably do a very good Jar Jar Binks if they were interested in doing a character profile."
"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is now playing in theaters.