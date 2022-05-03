Cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo Names His Favorite Moon Knight Sequences - Exclusive

A veteran cinematographer of film and television for more than a dozen years, Andrew Droz Palermo has shot over two dozen projects in a variety of genres, including horror ("You're Next," "V/H/S"), fantasy-adventure ("The Green Knight"), the supernatural ("A Ghost Story"), and mystery-drama ("Strange Angel"). The projects have given Palermo plenty of opportunities to hone his craft, and the experience he's gained from them enabled him to take his vision to the next level as one of the cinematographers on the Marvel Studios series "Moon Knight."

As with many filmmakers and actors who have worked in the superhero genre, comic books were instrumental to Palermo's formative years as a budding artist. While "Moon Knight" wasn't on the stack of comic books the young Palermo owned, there were still plenty of Marvel Comics classics.

"This series was my introduction to 'Moon Knight.' I hadn't heard of him, but as a kid, I read comic books. I loved 'X-Men' and 'Wolverine,' [they] were kind of my go-to [comics], and I collected comic book cards," Palermo told Looper in an exclusive interview. "I really loved the art; I used to draw from them constantly. It's how I learned to draw, copying off of the 'Wolverine' comic books."

Working as the director of photography for directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead on "Moon Knight" Episodes 2 and 4, Palermo said he became an instant fan of the cloaked superhero's source material. "The 'Moon Knight' comic books are such an inspiration for us for this show," Palermo said. "They do some really cool stuff, visually, and it's opened up this world for us to do really whatever interested us. We knew we could genre hop ... and we could play with reality and add meta-narratives and things like that."

With such room for creativity came the opportunity for Palermo to conceive some unique shots, and the cinematographer has some definite favorites in "Moon Knight."