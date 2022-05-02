Giancarlo Esposito Reveals What Surprised Him The Most About Better Call Saul

When Giancarlo Esposito appeared as drug kingpin and chicken chef extraordinaire Gustavo Fring on "Breaking Bad," it launched a new chapter in his career. Esposito is now one of the most in-demand actors when it comes to playing villains, having starred as the evil Moff Gideon on "The Mandalorian," a corrupt corporate leader on "The Boys," and voicing Lex Luthor on the animated "Harley Quinn." He even appeared as a 3D rendering of himself for the video game "Far Cry 6," in which he played the bloodthirsty dictator Anton Castillo.

Fring suffered a notoriously gruesome end on "Breaking Bad," so when he returned once more for the prequel spin-off "Better Call Saul," fans were thrilled to see him again. Though Esposito is, of course, much older than he was when he first played Fring, "Better Call Saul" is set about half a decade prior to "Breaking Bad," and charts the rise of the "chicken man" as he stakes out his claim to the New Mexico drug trade. The prequel also shows fans how Gus came to rely on Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) as his right-hand cleanup man.

But Esposito is an actor's actor, the kind of performer who picks and chooses his roles, and he wasn't immediately on board with returning to the "Breaking Bad" universe. Now that he's been on "Better Call Saul" for several seasons, he's still finding new surprises in the character of Gus Fring. As it turns out, one thing surprised him the most about the version of Gus we see on "Better Call Saul."