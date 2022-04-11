Giancarlo Esposito's Mandalorian Season 3 News Will Get Fans Pumped
Given his ongoing capability to make any television series he appears in that much cooler, it's great news knowing that Giancarlo Esposito will be back with a vengeance to tear up the galaxy in search of "The Mandalorian," for the show's third season. Last seen flying off into places unknown after being reunited with Grogu in "The Book of Boba Fett," the bounty hunter with that excellent Beskar finish is guaranteed another showdown with Esposito's Moff Gideon. The only question is just when we can expect to see it.
Currently, there is no confirmed date for Mando's third solo round on Disney+, but Esposito, being the bad guy that he is — in TV shows, of course, as the real person actually seems quite nice – recently shared some info on when we should mark our calendars. Being totally on Moff Gideon brand, his recent update was quick, cryptic, and made us want to see him back in black armor, facing off against Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin.
Esposito hints at a summer release for The Mandalorian Season 3
Following an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show (via Yahoo), the now well-established member of the "Star Wars" universe was asked if and when we can expect to see him back wielding an inconvenient cape and sneering at anyone that gives him a shady look. Esposito promised, "you'll get it soon," explaining that there was still work to be done while still making sure not to suddenly be traced with red dots lined up by nearby Stormtroopers (though they'd probably miss). "I got a little few things to do in regards to that, to put some finishing touches on what I do, but I believe it will be sometime this summer. No date set yet, but coming soon."
Sooner rather than later is the preferred time slot, but an interesting one given the show's previous airtimes. The first and second seasons aired in November 2019 and 2020, so bumping it up to summer would be a pleasant surprise. Also, it's worth factoring in that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is set for release in June this year as well, so getting a meeting with Mando so soon after would make for one hefty "Star Wars" serving. Could we be seeing him that early, or has Esposito got his calendar mixed up? Either way, it looks to be a great summer for fans of the galaxy far, far away.