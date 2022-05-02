The Intense Chicago P.D. Scene Jesse Lee Soffer Calls His Favorite

The scene that Jesse Lee Soffer looks back on as one of the most memorably intense in his entire CPD career took place in the very first season of "Chicago P.D." back in 2014. The episode is titled "8:30 PM," and is the second part of a two-part crossover event that kicks off with the "Chicago Fire" installment "A Dark Day." That episode of "Fire" opens with a powerful car bomb being detonated in front of a Chicago hospital just as a charity event is about to begin. In the ensuing chaos of multiple injuries and the response of various emergency and law enforcement agencies, it's discovered that there's another bomb set to blow.

As the crossover "Chicago P.D." episode picks up the action, Halstead and the Intel Unit are frantically searching for the bomber behind the attack. The scene that has stuck with Soffer sees him and the I.U. team stacked up in front of a suspect's door, preparing to break it down. Describing the moment in a clip from a recent One Chicago Day Chi-Hard Fan Event on YouTube, Soffer recalls, "My favorite scene that I have done I think it's the first [season], there's a scene where we kind of all get into like a tactical line and I just remember feeling so much adrenaline and so much excitement because I knew this show was going to be kind of bad***."

So, while the actor has certainly had plenty of unforgettable moments during his multiple seasons in "Chicago P.D.," it's this pulse-pounding scene in the "8:30 PM" episode that he ranks GOAT.