Why One Chicago's Jay Halstead Looks So Familiar

In exploring the nexus of firefighters, medical professionals, and law enforcement, the "One Chicago" series necessarily captures the tight-knit community between first responders. Nowhere is this more evident than the Halstead brothers, whose familial bond extends beyond the boundaries of mere professionalism. While Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) of "Chicago Med" acts rashly at times, his detective brother Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer) is determined to uphold the call of duty, even if it leads to a singular, sometimes myopic pursuit of justice.

An integral member of the "One Chicago" universe, Jesse Lee Soffer first appeared as recurring character Jay Halstead in "Chicago Fire" in 2013. Though he was eventually bumped up to a main role in "Chicago P.D.," the character has cropped up in all three Chicago-based series, featuring in 18 episodes of "Chicago Fire," 28 episodes of "Chicago Med," and 180 episodes of "Chicago P.D." (via IMDb). His entrée into "Chicago P.D." begins one month after his transfer as an undercover cop to a member of the Intelligence Unit. Beyond the extensive world of "One Chicago," Soffer has appeared in a number of films and TV series. Here's where fans may recognize Soffer — that is, when he's not acting as a brash young detective.