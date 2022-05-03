Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett Reveals Whether Or Not He's Game To Return To The Arrowverse - Exclusive

Though he only appeared in a few episodes of "Arrow," Charlie Barnett's time on set left a great impression on him. On whether or not he'd return to the Arrowverse, he said, "I'm never going to say no to a job, but oh, it was really fun. It was an unexpected thing. I was not a fan of 'Arrow' prior. I wasn't even a big fan of comic books as a kid. I got into them later in life."

Luckily, Barnett had some nerds in his life who showed him the way into the world of comics. He added, "Honestly, a lot through Yuri Sardarov, [who] opened my eyes while working on 'Chicago Fire.' My partner ... grew up watching Batman and the Joker and all the cartoons and stuff. I've had a love interest that drew me in, and it was so much fun because it was something different."

Of course, Barnett got to dabble into hero and villain territory as John Diggle Jr. (and Deathstroke). "I've never gotten to play a supervillain/superhero, not [the] same word, depending on what side you're on," he said. "I really wanted to, and I went into that audition thinking 'Whatever, they're not going to cast me ... They want somebody [aged] 22 and beautiful. I'm weird,' [but] they did. They took a chance, so I was really happy."