Is Brandon Prado Leaving Chicago Fire?

As Todd Graham on the NBC action hit "Chicago Fire," Brandon Prado has so far appeared in just two episodes of the long-running series. But does his brief on-screen time mean he's not really a key player and could be leaving the series soon, or is he in it for the long haul?

Both of Graham's stints on the show occurred in Season 10 of the series. Debuting in the "Show of Force" installment, he made his second appearance in the episode "Finish What You Started." As an aspiring firefighter eager to join the Firehouse 51 squad, Graham clearly has to prove himself if he expects to stick around. And the truth is, in this latest episode, he does have a bit more one-on-one interaction with the team. That interaction takes place between Graham and veteran first responder Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) at the Firefighting Academy, where Graham tells Herrmann he has entered firefighter training, and that Herrmann's earlier kind words about Todd's brother John are responsible for inspiring him to start the training program. What's more, Herrmann then tells Graham he'd like to buy him a drink at Molly's Pub, the "Fire" squad's regular off-duty hang out — a sure sign of positive feelings in general.

Taking all of the above into consideration, what evidence can we point to that Brandon Prado's character will be around on "Chicago Fire" going forward?