That '70s Show Is Spinning Off Into A New Decade On Netflix

Sitcom fans will once again be saying "Hello!" to Wisconsin, as the creators of "That '70s Show" are creating a spin-off in a new decade for Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are bringing "That '90s Show" to the streamer. Two cast members from "That '70s Show" have already signed on to reprise their roles, and the Turners are hoping more will show up for guest spots and cameos as the series develops.

This is not the first time "That '70s Show" tried to bring its alchemy to a different decade. Fox tried the spin-off "That '80s Show" in 2002, according to the World. That show was not directly tied to the world of "That '70s Show," except behind the scenes. It starred "Supergirl" star Chyler Leigh, Glenn Howerton of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fame, and "Joe Dirt" ingenue Brittany Daniel. It was, to say the least, not a hit.

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of "That '90s Show," which will be multi-cam just like its predecessor. Here's what you can expect from the spin-off.