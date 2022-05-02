Wilmer Valderrama's Hilarious Tease Has That '70s Show Fans All Saying The Same Thing

As fans of "That '70s Show" might have noticed as of late, Netflix has announced an extremely interesting spin-off of the classic sitcom. Per Variety, the upcoming "That '90s Show" not only takes place in the 1990s, but the vast majority of the original cast are slated to make appearances as older versions of their characters. In fact, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) Foreman are reportedly major characters in the show, respectively sulking at and fussing over a brand new generation of troublemaking teens.

From Topher Grace's Venom in "Spider-Man 3" to Laura Prepon's Alex Vause in "Orange Is the New Black," the actors have gone on to star in a vast variety of projects after "That '70s show." Wilmer Valderrama, in particular, has moved from Fez's nerdy exchange student vibe to chiseled leading man roles, including a starring turn as Special Agent Nick Torres in "NCIS."

Fortunately, the actor doesn't seem to have any trouble jumping back in his old breakout role. In fact, Valderrama just shared a hilarious tease about his impeding return as Fez, and it has fans all saying the same thing.