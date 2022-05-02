Wilmer Valderrama's Hilarious Tease Has That '70s Show Fans All Saying The Same Thing
As fans of "That '70s Show" might have noticed as of late, Netflix has announced an extremely interesting spin-off of the classic sitcom. Per Variety, the upcoming "That '90s Show" not only takes place in the 1990s, but the vast majority of the original cast are slated to make appearances as older versions of their characters. In fact, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) Foreman are reportedly major characters in the show, respectively sulking at and fussing over a brand new generation of troublemaking teens.
From Topher Grace's Venom in "Spider-Man 3" to Laura Prepon's Alex Vause in "Orange Is the New Black," the actors have gone on to star in a vast variety of projects after "That '70s show." Wilmer Valderrama, in particular, has moved from Fez's nerdy exchange student vibe to chiseled leading man roles, including a starring turn as Special Agent Nick Torres in "NCIS."
Fortunately, the actor doesn't seem to have any trouble jumping back in his old breakout role. In fact, Valderrama just shared a hilarious tease about his impeding return as Fez, and it has fans all saying the same thing.
Wilmer Valderrama is still a good fit for the role of Fez ... literally
In a fun video Wilmer Valderrama shared on his official Instagram account, the actor digs his Fez costume from storage and tries it on. From the tight disco pants to the orange, patterned shirt — which the actor makes a point of leaving halfway unbuttoned — the costume still fits Valderrama like a glove. "Red? Let's try this Amédica word again.. Yup, still fits," the actor wrote, complete with a cheeky smiley emoji and a #HelloWisconsin hashtag.
The comments from Valderrama's fans and fellow actors alike are a choir of nostalgia-tinted approval. "Missed this guy," Valderrama's "That '70s show" co-star Topher Grace wrote. "Yes!! Can't wait," actor Kellan Lutz chimed in. "He's baaaaaack!" Instagram user Stephanie6388 commented.
In fact, pretty much every commenter seems to consider Valderrama's video a perfect Fez tease, and based on this sample, it's pretty clear that people are very excited for the character's return in "That '90s Show." It remains to be seen whether Fez actually still wears the same getup two decades after the events of "That '70s Show," but it's good to know that if the script calls for it, Valderrama is more than able to deliver.