That '70s Show Fans Will Love This Fun Update About That '90s Show

One of the most anticipated upcoming releases on Netflix's slate is "That '90s Show," a continuation of "That '70s Show," the Fox sitcom that has lived on and thrived through streaming — but even that success can't quite sell what a cultural juggernaut the sitcom was when it was first on the air. "That '70s Show" made stars out of its main cast — Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, and Laura Prepon — and ran for eight seasons, consisting of a massive 200 episodes.

Continuing the show makes sense, especially since this isn't even the first time it's been done. There was the short-lived "That '80s Show," which ran for one season in 2002. "That '70s Show" aired on Fox until 2006. Netflix has been developing a sequel and previously announced Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be returning as Red and Kitty Forman, the parents of Eric Forman (Grace), per Nerdist. They are joined by newcomers to the franchise Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos (via Variety).

The return of Red and Kitty Forman is likely enough to sell most fans on the new series, especially since the two are responsible for some of the most well-known moments on the show. The return of the Formans is definitely welcome news, but fans just got spoiled with even more good news about the Netflix spin-off.