NCIS: Hawaii's Noah Mills' Reaction To Joining The MCU For The Falcon And The Winter Soldier – Exclusive

As for actually working on the set of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Noah Mills offered these tidbits. "We shot in Prague, which was amazing," he said. "Working with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in Prague ... I was working with Captain America, getting chased by him, [and] if you've seen the show, getting killed in a square in Prague at 8:00 in the morning with the Captain America shield coming down on my head. There were people around taking photos, and they were pushing them away. I was like, 'Wow, that's the bigness of the Marvel universe.' You're definitely aware you're in something much bigger than you as an actor."

Of course, he has praise for his co-workers on set too. He added, "We had a really nice group of people that were the Flag-Smashers. You get close to the cast members that you're working with a lot, and it was really fun to work on something that huge."

But there was one major concern for Mills when it came to stepping into the Flag-Smasher role on the miniseries. "I was like, 'Ahhh, I hope I'm not burning my Marvel card,'" he says. "I might be, you know what I mean? Am I out for playing the Wolverine later on or something? ... You never know, right? There's so many possibilities."

Mills' current series, "NCIS: Hawaii," airs Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS.