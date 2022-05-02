NCIS: Hawaii's Noah Mills' Reaction To Joining The MCU For The Falcon And The Winter Soldier – Exclusive
As Jesse Boone on "NCIS: Hawaii," Noah Mills plays a senior field agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service on the island of Oahu, where he helps solve crimes related to the military and national security. It's an experience the former runway model calls "incredible," especially being able to immerse himself in the tropical U.S. state while shooting the series, which airs Mondays on CBS.
But an equally amazing — albeit shorter — experience that Mills has had so far in his career was joining the MCU for "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." The 2021 miniseries created for Disney+ stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively, with Mills appearing as one of the Super Soldier Serum-enhanced anarchists known as Flag-Smashers in four episodes.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, Mills opened up about what it was like joining the MCU and gave us some behind-the-scenes insights into what goes into making such a high-profile Marvel miniseries.
Every detail in the MCU is 'very mapped out'
When asked about stepping into the MCU for the first time on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Noah Mills couldn't contain his amazement.
"When I got the job with the Marvel, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm stepping into the Marvel universe!'" he said. "It might not be a huge part or anything, but I was like, 'I am going into it.' I actually felt that, arriving in Atlanta and going to their studios where they do everything. They have this thing where you stand in the middle of 300 cameras, and they create you digitally so they have your character. I was like, 'Wow, this is cool.'"
That's not the only thing Mills found unique about the experience. He noted that the structure behind the MCU is meticulously organized. "There's very much a fictional universe there that's different than anything I've worked on. The fittings for the masks and everything is very put together. The stunts are always a big deal in films, but there, it really is [important]. They're very mapped out with how they're going to make you appear superhuman."
Joining the MCU was 'much bigger' than he ever imagined
As for actually working on the set of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Noah Mills offered these tidbits. "We shot in Prague, which was amazing," he said. "Working with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in Prague ... I was working with Captain America, getting chased by him, [and] if you've seen the show, getting killed in a square in Prague at 8:00 in the morning with the Captain America shield coming down on my head. There were people around taking photos, and they were pushing them away. I was like, 'Wow, that's the bigness of the Marvel universe.' You're definitely aware you're in something much bigger than you as an actor."
Of course, he has praise for his co-workers on set too. He added, "We had a really nice group of people that were the Flag-Smashers. You get close to the cast members that you're working with a lot, and it was really fun to work on something that huge."
But there was one major concern for Mills when it came to stepping into the Flag-Smasher role on the miniseries. "I was like, 'Ahhh, I hope I'm not burning my Marvel card,'" he says. "I might be, you know what I mean? Am I out for playing the Wolverine later on or something? ... You never know, right? There's so many possibilities."
Mills' current series, "NCIS: Hawaii," airs Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS.