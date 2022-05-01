The Marty Moment On Curse Of Oak Island That Rubbed Fans The Wrong Way

In Season 9, Episode 24, Rick Lagina is on the trail of the Knights Templar in Portugal. Meanwhile, "back at the ranch," Marty and his team of excavators tempt to find proof of a Templar-made road connecting two of the island's most important dig locations. While the majority of the series' drama is derived from the close-but-no-cigar nature of their ongoing quest, Marty pulls a power move in "On the Road" that some fans found revealing.

"Marty kicking Billy [Gerhardt] off of the backhoe for no damn good reason this week bothered me so much," wrote user sludgeface66, adding, "you have an expert digger there who does a fantastic job...Yet you kick him off the backhoe to either have your own little fun or show your 'skills'?" It's a valid point, since Marty's usurpation his own hired professional's machine comes across as both awkward and unnecessary. Many fans felt, however, that the move revealed more about Billy than Marty. As user PumpPie73 put it, "sometimes you need to humor the boss. Once the cameras are off Billy takes over." The assessment was echoed by JRoc160, who likened Billy's stepping-down to a teacher letting a student write on the blackboard despite the latter's ineptitude.

User prospero_duke was more sympathetic to the show's financier. In their comment, the fan wrote "Marty took center-stage while Rick was gone and so likely felt a necessity to do [something] to contribute by way of active exploration instead of just commentary...give him break and let him 'take over' for a while...He's paying for it big time..." Fair enough.