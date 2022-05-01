The Two Marvel Villains Sam Raimi Wanted To Put In Spider-Man 4

Sam Raimi brought superhero films to the modern millennium with the 2002 film "Spider-Man." The film, which stars Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker (better known as the titular web-slinging alter ego), spawned two more sequels, the last of which was 2007's "Spider-Man 3." Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, and J.K. Simmons also starred in all three films. They play Peter's girlfriend Mary Jane Watson, Harry Osborn (aka New Goblin), and Daily Bugle editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson, respectively.

Despite the success of his "Spider-Man" trilogy (a $2.5 billion worldwide trilogy, per The Numbers, no less), Raimi has not made a superhero film since. As such, fans were overjoyed by the news in early 2020 that he would be stepping into the director's chair for the MCU sequel "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," replacing Scott Derrickson, who directed the first entry, 2016's "Doctor Strange" (via Variety).

Raimi, however, was not entirely done with his "Spider-Man" franchise and has, over the years, spoken about the decisions he would have incorporated into the unmade fourth entry in the series, including having John Malkovich play Adrian Toomes. If that name rings a bell, it's because you also know him as The Vulture, the character Michael Keaton eventually took on in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Another casting choice was Anne Hathaway as the morally ambiguous thief Black Cat, also known as Felicia Hardy. To wit, Hathaway went on to play the morally ambiguous thief Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's 2012 film "The Dark Knight Rises."

In a recent interview, Raimi revisited the topic of his "Spider-Man" franchise once again, revealing two key Spider-Man antagonists he'd hoped to have in the film.