Sam Raimi Confirms What We Suspected About Spider-Man 4 With Tobey Maguire

Sam Raimi is a versatile director, to say the least. He's shown an ability to work in any genre, having brought his unique style to horror, superhero, fantasy, romance, and westerns. Today, Raimi is just as known for his work on the "Evil Dead" franchise as he is for his "Spider-Man" trilogy, and he has earned 14 awards for his innovative and influential directorial talents (via IMDb).

Raimi's next movie is the highly anticipated "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which promises to be an absolute spectacle, between impressive effects, bombastic action, and bonkers storytelling. Of course, with Raimi back in the spotlight — combined with the recent overwhelming success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which saw Raimi's Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire, finally don his iconic Spidey-suit once again – the question has arisen on whether or not we might ever see Raimi, Maguire, and Kirsten Dunst once again come together for "Spider-Man 4."

Such a project would, theoretically, be one of the most-anticipated superhero movies of all-time. The success of Raimi's 2002 "Spider-Man," and the even more acclaimed sequel, "Spider-Man 2," arguably kicked off the Marvel age of cinema — that we've been living in ever since. And when asked about the possibility of "Spider-Man 4" being a future project, Sam Raimi — addressing it for the first time ever — expressed openness to the idea.