What Inspired Pixar's Galyn Susman And Angus McLane While Making Lightyear

On some of the story inspirations, aesthetics, and nods to other movies, Susman said, "We're both big sci-fi fans. I'm a huge sci-fi fan, and when you watch movies constantly, you can't help but have them influence you." MacLane just might be the bigger sci-fi geek between the two of them, as she added, "Angus would probably be better at answering [about] a specific element, but we were certainly influenced by all the design aesthetics of these films and certain scenes that evoke an emotion that sticks with you. It's as much how you remember it as how it actually was in the film. Angus, was there a specific thing for you?"

No one wants carbon copies of projects that have come before, but MacLane made sure to get a few homages in. "There are very few specific things. For legal reasons, you're not like, 'Let's make this exact thing,' but legally, there are some completely legally cleared and very obvious referential stuff to my favorite movie, 'Aliens' from James Cameron from 1986," he said. "There's a bunch of that in the movie that will be for the deep nerds. In general ... I always had this saying of, 'I don't want to remind the audience of a better movie.' When you make the film and if you have a reference or you have some thing that reminds people, 'Oh yeah' [...]. If you have something that's so obvious like that, it can pull them out of the movie."