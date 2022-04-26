Unbearable Weight Star Lily Sheen Recalls Her First Encounter With Nicolas Cage - Exclusive

"The Unbearable Weight" marked the first time Lily Sheen met Nicolas Cage, although she said they serendipitously shared a flight years before. That's when Kate Beckinsale assured her then-young and very jittery daughter that there was nothing to fear because a certain action star known for movies like "Con Air" and "The Rock" would keep her safe.

"One time I saw him on a plane, actually. I had really bad plane anxiety as a kid, and my mom, one time we saw Nic on the plane and she went, 'Don't worry, the plane is not going to go down because Nic Cage is on the plane,'" Sheen said with a laugh in an exclusive interview with Looper. "That was great, it really did soothe me. That was lovely, but no, I've never met him before ['The Unbearable Weight']. The first day when we met on set, he was already so paternal and welcoming. It felt like I'd already met him, but I wish."

In "The Unbearable Weight," Cage's relationship with his wife and daughter is dysfunctional at best, something Sheen said she's been lucky to avoid, being the child of a family in the bright spotlight of Hollywood.

"At first glance, you go, 'Of course, this is exactly the same as me,' but there are so many differences, and as an actor, the beauty of the character really started to solidify for me when I started drawing those comparisons and noting what I could relate to and what I couldn't," Sheen said. "I'm very lucky to have not had this upbringing, but this is real, and the industry can really fray relationships, especially between kids and parents. It was something that I was really looking forward to being able to explore."

Directed by Tom Gormican and co-written by Gormican and Kevin Etten, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is playing in theaters nationwide.