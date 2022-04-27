Get A Sneak Peek At A Tense Handoff From Tokyo Vice Episode 8 - Exclusive Clip

Based on the book of the same name, "Tokyo Vice" is the newest original series to make its way to HBO Max. Taking place in 1999, the story follows journalist Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), who has relocated to Tokyo to become a staff member at a prestigious Japanese newspaper. He goes under the tutelage of detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe), who brings him into the dark, seedy world of the Japanese yakuza.

The show's first seven episodes are currently available for people to binge before the explosive season finale airs on April 28. It certainly sounds like it's worth your time if critics' reviews are any indication. John Doyle of The Globe and Mail wrote, "At times 'Tokyo Vice' teases that a gritty, fast-paced thriller is about to ignite, but it pulls back, taking time and space to reveal that, really, the central character is not the foreigner Jake, but it is Tokyo itself in all its complicated moods."

To tease what's bound to be an explosive finale, Looper has been provided an exclusive clip from Episode 8 of Season 1. In it, a standoff takes place where a woman's life hangs in the balance.