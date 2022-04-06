Director Sam Raimi Answers Everyone's Burning Question About Doctor Strange 2

With "Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness" slated to come out in theaters on May 6, the world is gearing up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's follow-up foray into the multiverse. Following the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the "Loki" TV series, which introduced the concept of the multiverse to audiences, we have come to learn that the world(s) of Marvel is as infinite as it is interesting. However, the multiverse is also dangerous. Anything can happen in the multiverse, and the deliberate horror elements throughout the new film suggest that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) may encounter some things that are beyond their scope of power.

That's definitely saying something since Strange and Maximoff have been set up as two of the most powerful people in the MCU. Those who remember Strange's last few MCU appearances might remember him controlling tidal waves, going toe-to-toe with Thanos (Josh Brolin) for a while, and completely rewriting aspects of the universe. Meanwhile, Maximoff might be even more scary-strong than Strange. "WandaVision" shows her rewriting reality from nothing, resurrecting the dead, and discovering her identity as the fabled Scarlet Witch.

This, of course, raises the obvious question of whether these two supposed powerhouses are equipped to handle what lies beyond their universe. However, it also digs up one of the age-old questions of comic books — who would win in a fight between the two? Thankfully, horror-superhero director extraordinaire, Sam Raimi, has answered everyone's burning question about the two characters.