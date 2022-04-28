Production Designer Stefania Cella Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Moon Knight - Exclusive Interview

The production of Marvel Studios' latest series "Moon Knight" is notable for many reasons, including the stellar performance of star Oscar Isaac in two decidedly different roles. As any good actor would tell you, their performances are greatly informed by the work of their fellow actors and the settings that surround them to help bring their scenes to life.

The artist largely responsible for those settings in "Moon Knight" is acclaimed production designer Stefania Cella, who kicked off her Hollywood career with the hit ABC drama "Once and Again" in 1999. Film work quickly followed, with Cella's feature debut as a production designer on the Denzel Washington crime thriller "John Q." Since then, Cella has brought her artistic talents to several genres, including the Johnny Depp crime drama "Black Mass" in 2015 and Matt Damon's sci-fi fantasy drama "Downsizing" in 2017, yet she never landed a comic book film. That all changed this year when Cella did the production design on Jared Leto's supervillain movie "Morbius," as well as "Moon Knight" for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Streaming exclusively on Disney+, "Moon Knight" follows the harrowing plight of Marc Spector (Isaac), a former Marine and mercenary who, due to his struggles with dissociative identity disorder, lives part of his life as former Egyptian museum gift shop clerk Steven Grant. When Marc's persona tries to make a breakthrough to Steven's consciousness, he discovers that they are the avatar for Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham), the Egyptian god of the Moon. As Khonshu's avatar, Marc has the ability to summon the suit and powers of the superhero Moon Knight, who is desperately needed to stop a dangerous cult leader, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), from awakening the Egyptian god Ammit to wreak havoc across the planet.

"Moon Knight" features several elaborate settings, from the bustling streets of London to stunning vistas and the world's wonders in Cairo. Cella sat down with Looper for an exclusive interview to share how she helped bring the look of "Moon Knight" to life.