Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer Promises A Roaring Conclusion To The Dino Trilogy

"Jurassic World: Dominion," the third entry in the "Jurassic World" trilogy, is in the unique position to course correct the franchise. While a runaway box office success, with over a billion dollars grossed (according to Box Office Mojo), "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" did not make the same impression on fans and critics that the first entry did (per Rotten Tomatoes). Pinpointing exactly what went wrong with "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is up to the individual viewer, but most seemed to think that it was both too derivative and implausible to be entertaining.

Still, its ending set up an intriguing third film in "Jurassic World: Dominion," with the dinosaurs no longer contained to an island and now roaming the world at large. Fans even got a taste of what to expect from the movie in the form of the short film "Battle at Big Rock," which saw a family attacked while camping in California. Most viewers were very impressed with the short (via ComicBook.com) and it served to build some hype for "Jurassic World: Dominion."

Now, however, fans finally get a look at what direction "Jurassic World: Dominion" will take in thanks to the release of the film's first actual trailer.