Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer Promises A Roaring Conclusion To The Dino Trilogy
"Jurassic World: Dominion," the third entry in the "Jurassic World" trilogy, is in the unique position to course correct the franchise. While a runaway box office success, with over a billion dollars grossed (according to Box Office Mojo), "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" did not make the same impression on fans and critics that the first entry did (per Rotten Tomatoes). Pinpointing exactly what went wrong with "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is up to the individual viewer, but most seemed to think that it was both too derivative and implausible to be entertaining.
Still, its ending set up an intriguing third film in "Jurassic World: Dominion," with the dinosaurs no longer contained to an island and now roaming the world at large. Fans even got a taste of what to expect from the movie in the form of the short film "Battle at Big Rock," which saw a family attacked while camping in California. Most viewers were very impressed with the short (via ComicBook.com) and it served to build some hype for "Jurassic World: Dominion."
Now, however, fans finally get a look at what direction "Jurassic World: Dominion" will take in thanks to the release of the film's first actual trailer.
The cast of Jurassic World: Dominion
Much like previous installments, the cast for "Jurassic World: Dominion" is fairly stacked. Naturally, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. Jeff Goldblum, who had a smaller role in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," will also return for this final entry as Ian Malcolm. Alongside him will be two other returning original "Jurassic Park" stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern as Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler. Reprising their roles from the first "Jurassic World" film are Jake Johnson and Omar Sy as Lowery Cruthers and Barry.
Basically, "Jurassic World: Dominion" is going all out for the third entry in the "Jurassic World" trilogy, bringing back the characters of "Jurassic Park" and throwing them into the world with the main stars of the "Jurassic World" films. Obviously, this feels appropriate for the final part of a trilogy, and hopefully it'll lead to an exciting conclusion to this particular phase of the franchise.
Where this series will go next is anyone's guess, but hopefully fans are satisfied with what "Jurassic World: Dominion" has to offer.