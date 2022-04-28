Director, Writer Recall The Nicolas Cage Films That Sparked The Idea For The Unbearable Weight - Exclusive

Kevin Etten said his affinity for Nicolas Cage dates back to his childhood.

"My mother loved the movie 'Moonstruck,'" Etten recalled. "I remember seeing that at an early age and remember his performance in it and how electrifying and funny and real it was, and then into my teens, when "The Rock" came out ... that movie, still to this day, if it's on, I won't turn it off. Really, he has such a wide body of work. He's done every kind of genre."

Then, one day, Tom Gormican bounced the concept for "The Unbearable Weight" off his collaborator. "When we were talking about this idea, Tom had sparked it off by saying, 'What about Nic Cage playing Nick Cage?'" Etten remembered. "I immediately said yes because I had such a love for not only his movies, but also him as an artist, as a guy who follows his own path in his own way and doesn't care what anybody thinks."

In "The Unbearable Weight," Cage has different personas — Nick Cage the actor and Nicky Cage, the obnoxious younger version of himself — an idea rooted in one of Gormican's favorites.

"There's two performances that Nic gives that I always come back to, that I really love, and they're indicative of the types of character we had him play in this film. It's 'Raising Arizona' and 'Adaptation,'" Gormican revealed. "In 'Raising Arizona,' it's this big, broad comedic performance that you're drawn into on an emotional level; and in "Adaptation," you've got him playing two different characters, which we do in this film. There's two characters in this film, but it's split, and that was a big influence on us. That performance is really nuanced and detailed and very small and natural and real, and I thought those are two very different versions of Nic Cage that we tried to channel in 'Unbearable Weight.'"

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is now in theaters.