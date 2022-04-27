Critics Can't Stop Talking About The First Footage For Billy Eichner's Gamechanging Rom-Com Bros

CinemaCon 2022 is upon us, and at this point, it goes without saying that the event has had a ton to offer. A new, informative look at "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," insight into director Jordan Peele's "Nope," thrilling news about a sequel to "The Batman," and more have come to light, keeping cinephiles from all corners of the internet glued to their screens. Of course, all of the aforementioned projects, among multiple others that took the CinemaCon spotlight, are far from mysterious at this point. However, the same doesn't go for Universal Pictures' "Bros."

In early 2019, word first got out that actor and comedian Billy Eichner was working on a romantic comedy simply known as "Bros." According to that Deadline report, Eichner planned to star and write the project, with Nick Stoller serving as co-writer, director, and producer, and Judd Apatow also taking on a producer position. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic ensured that production didn't get rolling until 2021, which made CinemaCon 2022 the home of the world's first look at it. You only get one chance to make a good first impression, and "Bros" certainly did.

CinemaCon 2022 attendees got the chance to see some footage from "Bros," and they had plenty of good things to say about what they saw.