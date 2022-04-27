Critics Can't Stop Talking About The First Footage For Billy Eichner's Gamechanging Rom-Com Bros
CinemaCon 2022 is upon us, and at this point, it goes without saying that the event has had a ton to offer. A new, informative look at "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," insight into director Jordan Peele's "Nope," thrilling news about a sequel to "The Batman," and more have come to light, keeping cinephiles from all corners of the internet glued to their screens. Of course, all of the aforementioned projects, among multiple others that took the CinemaCon spotlight, are far from mysterious at this point. However, the same doesn't go for Universal Pictures' "Bros."
In early 2019, word first got out that actor and comedian Billy Eichner was working on a romantic comedy simply known as "Bros." According to that Deadline report, Eichner planned to star and write the project, with Nick Stoller serving as co-writer, director, and producer, and Judd Apatow also taking on a producer position. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic ensured that production didn't get rolling until 2021, which made CinemaCon 2022 the home of the world's first look at it. You only get one chance to make a good first impression, and "Bros" certainly did.
CinemaCon 2022 attendees got the chance to see some footage from "Bros," and they had plenty of good things to say about what they saw.
The Bros first look had critics laughing out loud
Even without so much as an official plot synopsis, "Bros" is one of the most notable films to come together in recent memory. Complete with an all-LGBTQIA+ cast, the film is the first mainstream gay rom-com to hit the silver screen — a fact that Eichner made sure to highlight at CinemaCon. "Representation matters," Eichner said, explaining that "Bros" isn't about tragedy or suffering, rather it's a just fun movie about finding love. Not to mention, as several people took to social media to share, the "Bros" reel promises a hilarious final film (via Slash Film).
Twitter user @ScottDMenzel found the teaser absolutely hysterical and urged Hollywood to give Billy Eichner more projects in the future because of it. @em_bee_kay adds that "The BROS trailer is super cute and meta, featuring a TON of your faves." @GermainLussier got a good laugh out of the first look too, and @ErikDavis, who quite enjoyed what the "Bros" preview had in store as well, giving Universal Pictures credit for shining a spotlight on it in addition to a wide variety of its other projects at the CinemaCon event.
"Bros" will grace the silver screen on September 30, 2022, so hopefully we won't have to wait much longer for a side-splitting official trailer to make its way online. Still, based on these rave reactions, the wait will be well worth it.