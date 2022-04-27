Jordan Peele Has A Very Jordan Peele Reason For Naming His New Movie Nope

After rising to prominence as a comedic actor, specifically in the television world via "Mad TV" and "Key & Peele," Jordan Peele embarked on something of a career change in the late 2010s. He elected to become a film director, surprising everyone with just how well he understood the ins and outs of the horror genre. 2017's "Get Out" served as his directorial debut, paving the way for the equally remarkable "Us" to hit the big screen in 2019. Now with two hits under his belt, Peele has partnered with Universal Pictures for his next project, "Nope."

Starring the likes of Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun, "Nope" takes audiences to a remote California town where all is clearly not well. Its handful of residents begin to experience strange, horrifying, and unexplainable occurrences, which we've gotten a brief look at in the first trailer from February of 2022. All in all, it looks like Jordan Peele has once again put his unmistakable brand of horror to good use, and in doing so, his penchant for mystery has fans asking a very important question: why is the movie titled "Nope"?

Thankfully, for those curious about why Peele chose this name for his latest production, he was more than willing to offer up an explanation that, in hindsight, makes a lot of sense.