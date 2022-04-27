Doctor Strange 2's CinemaCon Preview Confirms What We Suspected About America Chavez's Importance

Contains heavy spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Building on the chaos brought upon by the likes of "Loki" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is about to bring audiences across time and space. Plagued by recurring nightmares, the former Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) finds himself having to face the consequences of his previous meddling with the multiverse. With the likes of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) at his side, he must confront his mistake and all of the horrors that it brought with it head-on.

As the title and various trailers and TV spots have shown, the multiverse holds a variety of challenges for Doctor Strange and his allies. From zombified versions of himself to potentially a mutant-leading telepath, there's no way of knowing who or what else might cross his path. Although, we do know that he'll meet up with a fellow multiverse traveler, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), in her first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance. Up to this point, promotional material for "Multiverse of Madness" hasn't made it clear how exactly she'll factor into the story, but that just changed.

CinemaCon 2022 provided attendees with a look at the opening moments of Doctor Strange's latest film, and it had a lot to offer about Chavez and how she gets caught up in the plot.