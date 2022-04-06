Why Fans Are Convinced The Latest Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer Reveals The Villain

Following up on the universe-colliding "Spider-Man: Far From Home," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is quickly approaching its theatrical debut. At the time of this writing, Marvel fans have roughly a month left to wait before the good doctor's story continues at the cinema, and as usual, Marvel Studios has done its best to keep the film's secrets under lock and key. In response, Marvel Cinematic Universe die-hards have taken it upon themselves to do what they do best: use everything from posters to trailers to speculate on what the long-awaited sequel has in store.

Among the many Easter eggs and potential MCU debuts that fans have uncovered, many have noticed a throughline with most of the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" promotional materials. In some form or another, the concept of dreams has come up, particularly in connection to Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) himself and Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). How this ties into the multiverse and its apparent collapse is anyone's guess at this point, so, naturally, some have begun offering up enticing theories about what this theme could mean in any sense.

On the same day that "Multiverse of Madness" tickets went on sale, April 6, 2022, Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer to build anticipation. In doing so, it added another potentially villainous layer to the movie's apparent dream motif, according to fans.