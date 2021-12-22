Small Details You Missed In The First Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer

If "Spider-Man: No Way Home" left you hungry for more multiverse shenanigans, Marvel has got you covered.

In a surprising move, the studio has dropped the first teaser trailer online for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," six days after it appeared at the end of "No Way Home." The millions of people who made their way out to see the third Tom Holland-led Spidey installment saw the trailer already — as it served as the movie's post-credits scene — and today's drop is the same exact teaser, but now, we can break it down, frame by frame, and examine just what the heck might be going on in the upcoming Sam Raimi-directed film.

There are no spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in the teaser trailer, so if you haven't seen that behemoth of a film, there's no need to click away. However, there are spoilers here for a number of Disney+ shows, so it's best to brush up on your "WandaVision" and "What If...?" knowledge. With that said, this teaser is packed full of hidden details that you might not have noticed on the first watch, so let's break down all those moments that require a second look.