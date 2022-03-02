New MCU Toy Leak Reveals Another Doctor Strange Variant

Fans of the MCU can now enjoy an even closer look at the various characters at the center of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" with the recent publication of images from the official collection of Funko Pops tied to the film's release. While you can't yet purchase any of the officially branded toys, images posted to Marvel.com reveal a variety of new characters.

The photos released by Marvel display four different versions of Doctor Strange together with a slew of other heroes and villains, including: Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong), Master Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), and an as-of-yet unseen character named Sara. Upon the release of the images, a number of Marvel fans took to Twitter to speculate that this character could be Baroness Sara Mordo, the mother of Karl Mordo. Though we're still not exactly sure who this character is, such an idea doesn't seem like an especially large leap given the somewhat similarly styled robes that both characters wear in these toys. Either way, the appearance of these robes almost certainly indicate that the character is a user of the mystic arts.

Additionally, there are a total of three variants included in the four different versions of Doctor Strange shown in the new Funko Pop collection. The man on the far left of the group picture looks like the Doctor Strange that we're all used to in the MCU, while his astral form appears in between two new variants on the right. Directly to the right of the regular Doctor Strange is a new character called "Defender Strange." We've seen this variant in both previous trailers and a few other toys (via Target).

However, there remains one more variant of Doctor Strange included this collection.