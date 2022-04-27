The Best Season Finale Of Law & Order: Criminal Intent

For the majority of its 10 season-run on NBC, it was Vincent D'Onofrio's Detective Robert Goren who bore the brunt of the overarching narrative and received the most attention in "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." His tortured relationship with his mother and brother, his on-again-off-again hunt for criminal mastermind Nicole Wallace (Olivia d'Abo), and his struggle to come to terms with his serial killer lineage and emotional conflict were a major part of what made the trial-less spin-off so compelling. Unlike "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," however, the psychology-driven series focused on a range of lead detectives, portrayed at various times by Chris Noth, Annabella Sciorra, Julianne Nicholson, and, of course, the inimitable Jeff Goldblum. And when it comes to ranking the show's finales, though it's (unsurprisingly) a Gorem-driven episode that's historically received the most attention, it's Goldblum's quirky Detective Jeffries who saves the day in the series' most relevant and devastating season finale.

The original "Law & Order" distinguished itself early on with its use of ripped-from-the-headlines storylines. By contrast, "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," though it often vaguely alluded to or dealt with contemporary types of conflict, was never particularly known for reflecting any of society's specific or hyper-current woes. All that changes in its Season 8 finale, "Revolution," which pits the detectives and the FBI against a former German revolutionary who becomes active again, this time in the U.S., in the wake of the economic crisis brought on by the greed and recklessness of country's most powerful banks.