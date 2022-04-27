Galyn Susman And Angus MacLane Discuss Depicting Pixar's First On-Screen Lesbian Couple In Lightyear - Exclusive

It's wild that in 2022, there still hasn't been significant LGBTQ+ representation in major animated films. Outside of minor characters and relatively throwaway lines, LGBTQ+ characters have been relatively nonexistent — until now. "Lightyear" is changing that by not only offering Pixar's first on-screen lesbian kiss, but also in depicting Buzz's (Chris Evans) commander, Alisha (Uzo Aduba), as having a full love story with her partner.

Representation is such a critical aspect of growing up, feeling seen, and finding self-love. When young kids — and even adults — don't see themselves on screen, it's easy to internalize feeling like they don't belong — or that they are inferior to the people constantly getting their stories told. Any way you swing it, that message is not okay, and it's great to see more and more films and TV shows working to combat the status quo and dive into narratives other than the ones we've seen time and again.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, "Lightyear" producer Galyn Susman and writer-director Angus MacLane got candid about their research process to properly represent Alisha's story, and they also shared why it is such an integral part of the movie.