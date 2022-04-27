Kung Fu's Shannon Dang Teases Her Dance Skills In Action During Season 2 - Exclusive

Shannon Dang started her performing career as a dancer and moved into acting afterward. Given all the dance experience she has under her belt, she admitted it seems only natural that she would use those skills to perform stunts in "Kung Fu." "I've been dancing almost my whole life," Dang shared. "I did three seasons dancing for the LA Clippers, three seasons dancing for the Los Angeles Rams, and it's funny because the year I retired, right after is when I booked 'Kung Fu.' People always ask, 'Oh, so are you using your dance skills for the kung fu?' Ironically, Althea has not been able to fight yet."

While Althea hasn't demonstrated her martial arts prowess on the show so far, Dang revealed her always fashionable character may get into fighting shape very soon — and before that, she might even get her own dance solo. "It's not too far away in the future where she will have her time [to fight]," Dang teased, "and if she does fight, definitely she'll be dressed in something fantastic. Who knows if she will have a dance moment before her kung fu moment? I'd be very excited to see."

The second season of "Kung Fu" airs on The CW on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. New episodes are available on the CW website and app the following day.