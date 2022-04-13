Kung Fu's Shannon Dang On The Highs And Lows Of Althea's Season 2 Journey - Exclusive Interview

Althea got a job early this season that didn't really fit her values, so she quits very publicly. It's an empowering scene. How did you feel about Althea's choice?

I admire Althea. She is extremely relatable. Even though she doesn't quite know it, she's actually very brave. She knows that she's brilliant and she knows she has a lot to offer, but she wasn't happy there. She really knows in her heart that she wants to do something bigger than herself and give back and use her tech skills for good. As you see in Season 1 and what has aired so far in Season 2, it fulfills her to use her skills to help Nicky with her quest and help her community and defeat bad guys.

There's always been something more that Althea has wanted, so to go to a work environment where it's all about money and no one really cares what they're doing and they're settling to hit a quick fix, it's really admirable to see her want to take the risk and venture off from that and follow her heart. It's scary to leave your job, but she knows in her heart that [it's] not where she was meant [to be] and in Season 2, you get to see her journey and follow that, and she will find what she's meant to do. It's really nice.

Now that she's started this brand-new venture that's all hers, she's leading for the first time. Will we get to see more of her struggles as a first-time boss as the season continues?

Yes, you will definitely see her struggle more as a first-time boss. Most people can relate, but she wants to be a good leader her first day, she wants it to go perfectly, she wants to be inspiring and have her employees think that she has it all together. She really is figuring it out and making the best of what comes her way, and a lot of people can relate to that. Especially in Season 2, Episode 4 ["Clementine"], we see her come to the realization [that] she's not going to be perfect and she's going to figure it out, and her employees are there to see it all, the up and downs, and that's what's going to make them a great company and that's how they're all going to grow together. It's really nice, and you'll definitely see ups and downs from her journey. It's quite funny, actually. I'm very excited for people to see.

Will the product her company creates fit into Nicky's quest at all?

It definitely helps, and you will see [what] Althea's journey and career and her business ends up doing for Nicky and the community. You'll definitely see.