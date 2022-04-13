Kung Fu's Robert Berens Teases Season 2's Big Mystery And What's To Come For The Shens - Exclusive

In its first season, the TV series "Kung Fu" established an exciting story that started when Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) returned home to San Francisco after years away at an isolated Shaolin monastery. Nicky soon found herself in the middle of a mystical battle against her mentor's killer, while at the same time, she worked to reconnect with her estranged family. After some initial hesitation and conflict, her mother Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan), father Jin (Tzi Ma), sister Althea (Shannon Dang), and brother Ryan (Jon Prasida) welcomed her back, enabling the Shens to grow closer than ever.

Yet as the first few episodes of Season 2 have shown, Nicky and the Shens still have plenty of obstacles to tackle. Not only is the mysterious Russell Tan (Kee Chan) making major moves in San Francisco that could lead to big problems for Nicky, but he's also after Nicky's cousin, Mia (Vanessa Yao), someone the Shens didn't previously know existed but now are desperate to protect and include in their family. These developments are key to Season 2's biggest ongoing mystery and ensure the whole Shen family is personally invested in this season's story. In an interview with Looper, "Kung Fu" co-showrunner Robert Berens discussed what to expect from Mia's evolving relationship with the Shens and teased the biggest question of Season 2.