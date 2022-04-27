Author James Field Raves About The Set That Inspired Him Most While Writing The Art Of The Batman - Exclusive

Author James Field reveled in the unique opportunity to talk with the principal actors throughout the production of "The Batman" while writing his "making of" book, "The Art of The Batman" (Abrams Books), but he was just as enamored of the artisanship that went into the making of the blockbuster superhero film. That, naturally, meant Field not only had frequent access to writer-director Matt Reeves but also several members of the filmmaker's crew.

The opportunity left Field bursting with excitement, but the writer had to learn how to contain his enthusiasm and not reveal any secrets regarding the film's bold new designs while "The Batman" was still in production.

"During production, and in collating materials for this book, I got the chance to work with Glyn Dillon — designer of the Batsuit," Field recalled for Looper in an exclusive email interview. "Not only is he an all-round great guy, the artwork he created for this film is gorgeous — so, it wasn't just a chance to share the illustrations with readers, but to also illuminate some of the reasons and rationale behind the choices made for this particular presentation of Batman. I was also excited to showcase the beautiful art that brings Gotham City to life."

Not only was Field privy to the concept art for the costumes and vehicles in "The Batman," but he also got to witness the completed sets firsthand. And while Field found the entire production process to be awe-inspiring, there was one particular set that stood out to him among the rest.