Author James Field Raves About The Set That Inspired Him Most While Writing The Art Of The Batman - Exclusive
Author James Field reveled in the unique opportunity to talk with the principal actors throughout the production of "The Batman" while writing his "making of" book, "The Art of The Batman" (Abrams Books), but he was just as enamored of the artisanship that went into the making of the blockbuster superhero film. That, naturally, meant Field not only had frequent access to writer-director Matt Reeves but also several members of the filmmaker's crew.
The opportunity left Field bursting with excitement, but the writer had to learn how to contain his enthusiasm and not reveal any secrets regarding the film's bold new designs while "The Batman" was still in production.
"During production, and in collating materials for this book, I got the chance to work with Glyn Dillon — designer of the Batsuit," Field recalled for Looper in an exclusive email interview. "Not only is he an all-round great guy, the artwork he created for this film is gorgeous — so, it wasn't just a chance to share the illustrations with readers, but to also illuminate some of the reasons and rationale behind the choices made for this particular presentation of Batman. I was also excited to showcase the beautiful art that brings Gotham City to life."
Not only was Field privy to the concept art for the costumes and vehicles in "The Batman," but he also got to witness the completed sets firsthand. And while Field found the entire production process to be awe-inspiring, there was one particular set that stood out to him among the rest.
Field was flabbergasted by the 'jaw-dropping' scale of the Batcave
While "The Batman" provided the artbook author with enough memories to last a lifetime, he told Looper that he will never forget the experience of seeing Bruce Wayne-Batman's (Robert Pattison) Batcave in person.
"In particular, the Batcave set was incredible, jaw-dropping in its scale," James Field said. "Everything was practical and tactile, and the attention to detail was superb — from the sculpting down to the most subtle of details, like the intricacy of Bruce Wayne's sketches and journal pages, or work-in-progress weaponry, which are largely only seen in the background of shots. Hopefully, the book gives the reader a good look at all of areas of craftmanship that goes into a film of such ambition."
Field said he appreciated the fact that "The Art of The Batman" not only gives fans of the DC comic book-turned-film icon a detailed look at film from the actors' and Reeves' points of view, but also highlights the hardworking crew members behind the scenes who make the movie magic happen. "With so much talent, and such a supportive cast and crew, it's a fantastic opportunity to show off the work that people may not otherwise see, in one place," Field told Looper. "It really is an honor to have been asked to write this book and get a chance to work with all these lovely people."
Of course, as a lifelong Batman fan, Field wasn't shy about what items of "The Batman" he'd like for his personal collection.
"To be honest, as much as I'd love to have the Bat Signal at home, I'd have to make a pretty good argument for my partner to be okay with having more Batman and film-related stuff about the house ... but it would be fun to pick the kids up from school in the Batmobile," Field enthused.
"The Batman" is streaming exclusively on HBO Max, and "The Art of The Batman" is available in stores and online.