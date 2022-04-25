The Art Of The Batman Author James Field Details The Importance Of Matt Reeves Writing The Book's Foreword - Exclusive

While the main function of James Field on "The Batman" was to chronicle the making of the epic film for his new book, "The Art of The Batman" (Abrams Books), the job also afforded the author a rare, front-row seat to the production that very few outside the group of core creatives got to see. That meant Field had access to the DC film's script, sets, costumes, actors, and behind-the-scenes personnel — most notably writer-director Matt Reeves.

Luckily for Field, his interactions with Reeves weren't just limited to what transpired on set. He was there before the production period began and after.

"I was incredibly fortunate to be there in person when Matt took us through the whole story — from the very start, I've heard, first-hand, the incredible detail and passion to which he speaks about his take on the character, his vision for the world and the story he's created," Field told Looper in an exclusive email interview. "Then, during post-production, as the book began to take shape, I conducted interviews with him where we could drill down into specific areas — and he was so generous with his time, especially considering how busy he was!"

Perhaps the greatest honor, though, was that Reeves also lent his own words to the book by writing the foreword, which revealed his true passion as a movie fan and his appreciation for movie books.