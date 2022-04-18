Author James Field Takes Us Behind The Scenes With The Art Of The Batman - Exclusive Interview

Congratulations on an incredibly detailed and fascinating behind-the-scenes look at "The Batman" with "The Art of The Batman." How long ago did you start working on the book? As you already know, Batman has such a rich and detailed history, so there's a lot of information to pour over before you start detailing the project.

I started on the book back in July 2021 but have been working on "The Batman" from a production perspective since December 2019. As you say, there's an incredible amount of information to pour over, but as a huge Batman fan I was more than happy to get stuck in — and it was a great excuse to dive in deeper into the character's history than I ever had before.

How far back does your love of Batman go? I would imagine you would have to have a vested interest in the material — whether it was through the comic books, the 1960s TV series, the many animated series and films, and the previous big screen iterations of Batman — in order to sign on to write the book.

I've loved Batman ever since I can remember. When I was younger, I would sit drawing made-up Burton-era "Batman" film posters, coming up with brand new stories. My brother and I watched those movies (plus the Adam West '66 "Batman" film) so regularly that the video tapes pretty much wore out. As a teenager, I started to explore the comics some more, really being drawn to the Loeb/Sale books.

My favorite of all the incarnations, though, is "Batman: The Animated Series" — it's one that properly stands the test of time and is one that I can still enjoy now just as much as I did when watching it when it played during Saturday morning TV. My love for (and knowledge of) these incarnations, plus the "Arkham" video games, was all drawn upon for the writing of this book — and a huge reason for taking on "The Art of The Batman" book in the first place.