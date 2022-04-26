The Bad Guys' Zazie Beetz And Lilly Singh See Themselves In Their Animated Characters - Exclusive

Zazie Beetz noted that while she can't be sure how much the animators designed Diane to resemble her, her live-action acting while voicing her character likely provided plenty of inspiration. "I don't remember exactly what I was doing with every take," Beetz reflected. "I feel like you do have to become quite physically expressive in order to really get everything you can out of your voice. You definitely get much more cartoonish, I suppose, or animated. They record all of it so that they can use some of what you're doing. I assume [they brought] a bunch [of that physical performance into the animation], but I don't know."

Meanwhile, famed YouTuber Lilly Singh believes the animators looked at both the recordings of her in the voice booth and her YouTube videos to design her exuberant newscaster character. "Some of my facial expressions, definitely I can see in Tiffany," Singh shared. "A lot of her energy of how she moves close to camera and away from camera, that's honestly how, if you look at my earlier YouTube videos, how I edit them as well ... When I posted [a clip of the character online], a lot of my fans had said, 'She looks exactly like you and she acts like you.'"

"The Bad Guys" is now playing exclusively in theaters.