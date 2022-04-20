Zazie Beetz And Lilly Singh Share Their Experiences Voicing The Bad Guys - Exclusive Interview

Zazie, your character is very upstanding. She's very elegant, but she has this hidden past that we don't know about. How did you navigate her journey through your voice work?

Beetz: It was a journey. Initially, on the page, she was a bit more finger waggy and a little holier than thou and preachy. We really wanted to try to get away from that, especially since a lot of her speeches are "the Governor." It was easy to make her sound aloof, and we played around. It took a few sessions to really find her voice and find something that felt like it married her past and her present.

When we did find it, it was such a cool springboard into her full character. There was a monologue that happens at the top of the movie where I riffed on it and after we taped that, everybody was like, "Ah, that was it." From that point on, we had found Diane. It was a cool moment for sure.

Lilly, your character is a reporter who's following the story of the Bad Guys, so you fill in a lot of facts of the story, but you're also really funny. How did you balance those two things?

Singh: I was very adamant on Tiffany not being unlikeable, because I thought, "Even though what she's saying is a little questionable and she's carrying on this narrative that everyone might not agree with, especially as a viewer, I still want her to come across fun and lovable so that people can see that she's not just evil and she's not just conniving." She actually really wants to be good at her job and she wants to be first on the scene and she wants to succeed and win. She actually believes these things. I thought I could pair these questionable things she was saying with a very high, fun energy and a lot of facial expressions and a lot of hand motions. That was really easy for me because that's how I am in real life.