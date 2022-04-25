Spider-Man: No Way Home's Stunning Profit Makes The Case For Theaters

While the COVID-19 pandemic touched nearly every one of the 7 billion lives on the planet, most of us are heading back to normalcy more than two years later. If you are in the movie business, that normalcy is a little different than it looked in 2019. But thanks to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," theaters and studios may see the evidence they need to return to the pre-COVID strategy that has been missing for two years.

"The movie business is over," said Barry Diller last summer during an interview with NPR. Diller spent decades as the chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox. He continued, "The movie business as before is finished and will never come back."

But is he right? Did the COVID-19 pandemic really kill the movie business? Or was the pandemic the final straw that broke the back of a camel suffering from trying to keep up with the streaming industry? Are movie theaters savable? The theater run of the MCU's latest big-budget blockbuster, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," makes the case that not only is the theater business alive and well, but maybe even more profitable than it was before.