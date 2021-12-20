Spider-Man: No Way Home Smashed A Pandemic Record With Eye-Popping Box Office Haul

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" grossed $253 million domestically. This makes "No Way Home" the third-biggest box office opening of all time, bested only by fellow MCU titles "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Internationally, the film fared equally as well grossing $334.2 million for a global total of $587.2 million, not including China. That makes "No Way Home" the third-highest global opening ever, not adjusted for inflation (via THR). In pandemic times, these kinds of numbers are essentially unheard of. The Spider-three-quel demolished previous record-holder "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which only managed about $90 million in its opening weekend.

Of the film's mammoth success, Sony Pictures chair-CEO Tom Rothman said, "This weekend's historic results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve." During the pandemic, many films have moved to a dual theatrical and streaming release, though as Rothman points out, box office success is still possible even amid all the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Film audiences have been familiar with Peter Parker since Sam Raimi's 2002 hit "Spider-Man," and "No Way Home" is an unmatched event for those who grew up loving the web-slinger. Seeing the film in theaters was an incredible experience, but we're still looking forward to its eventual arrival on streaming, so we can continue to enjoy the film again and again.