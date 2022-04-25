Johnny Depp Had A Plan For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

While testifying Monday, Johnny Depp claimed that Disney producers and members of the creative team had asked him to help write the sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, with his main objective being to give Captain Jack Sparrow and the other characters involved a "proper ending."

"There were many discussions," Depp said (via CBS News). "I, in fact, had been approached to take part in the writing of 'Pirates 6.'" Asked to explain what his personal intention was with the franchise and the sixth film, Depp said, "My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were. A franchise can only last for so long, and there's a way to end a franchise like that, and I thought that the characters deserved to have their way out...To end a franchise on a very good note...I planned on continuing until it was time to stop."

Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard ultimately centers around a December 2018 Washington Post article, in which Heard made spousal abuse claims against an unnamed individual, assumed to be Depp. The actor's legal team is attempting to prove that the allegations caused harm to his reputation and career, including his relationship with Disney. Last week, Depp testified that he would never again make a "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, even if he were to be paid $300 million to do so.