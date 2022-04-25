Johnny Depp Had A Plan For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6
Over the past two weeks, the world has gotten to learn a lot about Johnny Depp and his role in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise. The actor's now-publicized removal from the blockbuster Disney series in 2018 amid his abuse scandal with ex-wife Amber Heard has been brought up numerous times in the ongoing defamation trial against Heard, with Depp making all kinds of revelations about his part in it all. On Monday, April 25, Depp shared previously unknown details about his participation in the sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" installment, which he was supposed to star in.
According to Depp, he and Disney had a plan for the unreleased film, which he thought would have been perfect. The fifth and most recent chapter in the series, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," was released in 2017. Depp had wanted to not only make a great follow-up but something that would bring the long-running adventure saga to a perfect close.
Johnny Depp says he wanted to give Jack Sparrow a proper ending
While testifying Monday, Johnny Depp claimed that Disney producers and members of the creative team had asked him to help write the sixth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, with his main objective being to give Captain Jack Sparrow and the other characters involved a "proper ending."
"There were many discussions," Depp said (via CBS News). "I, in fact, had been approached to take part in the writing of 'Pirates 6.'" Asked to explain what his personal intention was with the franchise and the sixth film, Depp said, "My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were. A franchise can only last for so long, and there's a way to end a franchise like that, and I thought that the characters deserved to have their way out...To end a franchise on a very good note...I planned on continuing until it was time to stop."
Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard ultimately centers around a December 2018 Washington Post article, in which Heard made spousal abuse claims against an unnamed individual, assumed to be Depp. The actor's legal team is attempting to prove that the allegations caused harm to his reputation and career, including his relationship with Disney. Last week, Depp testified that he would never again make a "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie, even if he were to be paid $300 million to do so.