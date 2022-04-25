Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Crew Gift Reveals Two Characters

Per a tweet from James Gunn, the cast and crew of the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" received a box of Christmas ornaments as a gift when production wrapped. On these ball-shaped ornaments, aside from images of familiar characters like Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Groot (Vin Diesel), several surprising faces are included.

The first ornament in the box, in the top left of the picture, features the face of Cosmo the Spacedog. For those who don't recall him, the dog is gifted with telepathy and has an appearance in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film. Cosmo is one of many creatures found in the Collector's (Benicio del Toro) home. Here, you can spy the pup wearing his spacesuit along with reindeer antlers, a red Rudolph nose, and a golden bell around his neck on his ornament.

An ornament sporting the face of Kraglin Obfonteri (Sean Gunn) can also be spotted at the end of the first row. Kraglin is in both "Guardians of the Galaxy" films and also pops up in "Avengers: Endgame," as well as the TV anthology series, "What If...?" Kraglin is a first mate of the Ravagers and a close friend and ally of the late Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker). Kraglin's ornament is arguably the least festive of the group, as he's the only character depicted minus any winter gear or bearing any holiday gifts.

Whether or not these ornaments portend the characters having a big role in the special or not, it's certainly fun to see them done up in custom, Marvel Cinematic Universe-era artwork. Since the two characters are on the cast gifts, they might take part in the festivities on screen as well, but fans will find out for themselves if they'll get more Cosmo and Kraglin in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" in late 2022.