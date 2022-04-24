Jason Bateman's Ozark Finale Tease Will Undoubtedly Intrigue Fans

The Jason Bateman-led gritty crime drama "Ozark" is finally coming to an end, with Part 2 of Season 4 set to debut on Netflix on April 29. The last seven episodes of the show — which has followed the Byrde family's forced relocation to central Missouri and their turn to laundering money for a cartel — will decide the fate of Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), as well as that of local crime family head Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and rebellious Byrde son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner).

The Netflix series has produced some tough, hard-to-watch moments over the course of 30-plus episodes, but fans will miss "Ozark" once it's over. Like "Breaking Bad" and "The Shield," "Ozark" is a crime drama where the main characters can be hard to root for, but their choices are always understandable given their circumstances. Showrunner Chris Mundy noted that "it's an interesting thing on shows and movies where the heroes are flawed, as these guys are, yet you still want them to succeed" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Viewers certainly will want to know if the Byrdes get away with everything in the series finale after all of their misdeeds. Here's what Bateman recently teased about the end of "Ozark."