Jason Bateman's Ozark Finale Tease Will Undoubtedly Intrigue Fans
The Jason Bateman-led gritty crime drama "Ozark" is finally coming to an end, with Part 2 of Season 4 set to debut on Netflix on April 29. The last seven episodes of the show — which has followed the Byrde family's forced relocation to central Missouri and their turn to laundering money for a cartel — will decide the fate of Marty (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), as well as that of local crime family head Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and rebellious Byrde son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner).
The Netflix series has produced some tough, hard-to-watch moments over the course of 30-plus episodes, but fans will miss "Ozark" once it's over. Like "Breaking Bad" and "The Shield," "Ozark" is a crime drama where the main characters can be hard to root for, but their choices are always understandable given their circumstances. Showrunner Chris Mundy noted that "it's an interesting thing on shows and movies where the heroes are flawed, as these guys are, yet you still want them to succeed" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Viewers certainly will want to know if the Byrdes get away with everything in the series finale after all of their misdeeds. Here's what Bateman recently teased about the end of "Ozark."
Bateman teases a surprising ending for the Byrdes in the Ozark finale
When he recently appeared on "The Tonight Show" (via YouTube) to promote the show, Jason Bateman told host Jimmy Fallon and the studio audience that the "Ozark" creative team had debated how things should pan out for the Byrde family and their associates. After joking that "we all die at the end," Bateman echoed showrunner Chris Mundy while discussing the upcoming finale with Fallon. He remarked, "'I want it to be a happy ending, but there's got to be a little of a, 'Well, is it happy for them?'"
After so much murder, destruction, and money laundering, setting up a nicer resolution for the Byrdes may seem like a surprise. Many viewers may have expected Wendy and Marty to be punished for their numerous crimes. On this note, Bateman also warned "Ozark" fans that things wouldn't suddenly be perfect for the family either. "Hopefully, the audience will think, 'Ah, they've kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they're limping.'"
Similarly, "Breaking Bad" gave Walter White a redemption of sorts in the show's final episode, but this didn't minimize the damage he'd caused as a drug kingpin. It's likely "Ozark" will follow a similar trajectory with the Byrde family and Ruth when the second part of Season 4 arrives for Netflix subscribers on April 29.